Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $105.39 million and $1.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,124.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00378680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00744534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00095370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00579102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00185919 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

