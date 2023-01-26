Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 1,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

