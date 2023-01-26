MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 46.7% This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $870.70 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.77 or 0.28325851 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00586869 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00993175 USD and is up 31.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $348.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

