Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $350.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $305.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.60.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $265.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.90. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

