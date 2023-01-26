Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,754 shares of company stock worth $10,615,495. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,278,000 after buying an additional 410,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,644,000 after buying an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

