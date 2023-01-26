Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MTL opened at C$14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.35.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.