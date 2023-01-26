MovieBloc (MBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.08 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

