Morgan Stanley Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $17.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.