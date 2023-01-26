Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

