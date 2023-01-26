Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lessened by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

