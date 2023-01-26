Morgan Stanley Cuts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $86.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

