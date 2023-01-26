Morgan Stanley Boosts Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,790

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RIO. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,360.00.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
