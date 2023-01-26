Morgan Stanley Boosts Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,790

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIO. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,849,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $81,527,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

