Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Moonriver has a market cap of $51.60 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00036447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00404544 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.22 or 0.28396002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583897 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,644,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,127,101 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

