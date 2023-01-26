Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.26 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $259.57 million and $10.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00077712 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00057848 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011220 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025311 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004441 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Moonbeam Profile
GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 552,428,995 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonbeam Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
