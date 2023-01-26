Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.26 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $259.57 million and $10.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00077712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00057848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 552,428,995 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.