Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.90. 91,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Monro by 279.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

