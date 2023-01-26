Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

