MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.80 and last traded at $204.65. 125,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,495,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

