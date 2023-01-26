Monero (XMR) Price Hits $175.50 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $175.50 or 0.00759872 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $87.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,095.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00382128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00095627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00577314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00186977 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,232,112 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

