Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $85.29 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $176.78 or 0.00767992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $85.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00385308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00095148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00571626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00193256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,232,003 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

