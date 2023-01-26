Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Molten Ventures Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of GRWXF traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

