Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,010 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MHK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.44. 89,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.