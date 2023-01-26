MOBLAND Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $144,289.95 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00406150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,553.91 or 0.28508733 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587800 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

