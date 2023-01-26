Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.49

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 1324844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Loop Capital began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.