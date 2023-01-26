Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,827. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $240.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

