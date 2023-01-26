Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.73. The company had a trading volume of 894,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,329. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

