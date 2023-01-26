Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.24. 541,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,674. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.