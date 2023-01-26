Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

