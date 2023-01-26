Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,379,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460,922. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

