Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 2,806,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,531,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.