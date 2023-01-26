Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.02. 21,487,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,827,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

