Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.35. 541,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

