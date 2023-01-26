Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $122.35. 1,737,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.