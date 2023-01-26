Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 830.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 576,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $403.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.23 and its 200-day moving average is $393.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

