Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of TTD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 2,069,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,516.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

