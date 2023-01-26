Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Shares Up 3.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90. 5,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.

