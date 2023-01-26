Midas Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 85.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Midas has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $4,963.48 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00405134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,557.14 or 0.28437431 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00589510 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.41613827 USD and is up 11.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,198.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

