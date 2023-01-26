Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 6.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,954,000 after acquiring an additional 335,878 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.