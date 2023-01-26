MGIC Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

MGIC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

MTG stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 842,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,052,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 688,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.