MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 44.3% in January

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 48,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 175,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 320,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 228,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,053. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.