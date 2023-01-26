Metawar One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.91 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $162.53 million and approximately $1.91 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00075471 USD and is down -12.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

