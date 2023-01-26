Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker Sells 9,500 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director E.B. Tucker sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$68,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,492,060.
E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, E.B. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance
Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.02. 24,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.20.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.
