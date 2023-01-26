Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.44. 2,234,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,127. The company has a market cap of $269.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

