Members Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,117 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 13.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $391,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.31. 808,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,868. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $111.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

