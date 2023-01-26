Members Trust Co Sells 369 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.86. 571,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $261.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

