Members Trust Co Invests $639,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.21. 531,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.