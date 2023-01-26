Members Trust Co Invests $207,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 202,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,819,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $173,554,000 after purchasing an additional 469,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

