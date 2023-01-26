Members Trust Co Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 20.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 323,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

