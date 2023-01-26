Members Trust Co Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.66. The stock had a trading volume of 840,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

