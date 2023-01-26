Members Trust Co Has $803,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 65,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.73. 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $108.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

