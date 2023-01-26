Members Trust Co Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.04. 433,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,482. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

